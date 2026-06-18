1 killed, 7 injured as BMW crashes into funeral tent in China

An accident left one dead and seven others injured after a woman lost control of her car and crashed into a dining tent at a funeral in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China, earlier this week.

Chinese portal Sohu quoted an eyewitness as saying that the woman's BMW had been parked on the road next to the tent.

While reversing, she stepped on the accelerator by mistake, causing it to crash into the tent.

In video footage of the incident circulating on Douyin, the white car is seen crashing into the tent, while photos and videos from the aftermath show smashed tables and chairs with several injured people.

The tent was visibly damaged while the car was seen parked along the riverbank to the left of the funeral venue.

By 6pm that day, one person died despite rescue efforts, one was seriously injured and the remaining six were in stable condition, reported Hong Kong news outlet HK01.

The driver has reportedly been taken into custody and police investigations are ongoing.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com