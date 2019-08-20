Boy, 9, becomes cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day

Your Asian mum isn't an Asian mum if she hasn't blamed every single one of your physical ailments on your mobile phone.

And as it turns out, she's got a point.

A boy in Hefei, China, became cross-eyed after spending the majority of his summer holiday with his eyes glued to his mobile phone.

While many students may have spent their holidays out and about or resting at home, the boy reportedly stared at his phone for no less than 10 hours a day, according to his father in a Pear video report published on Aug 14.

He had refused to listen to his father's advice and would sneak away with the phone whenever his father had his back turned.

PHOTO: Screengrab

By the time his father had realised what was going on and brought him to the doctors, the boy had already gone cross-eyed.

Based on her diagnosis, the doctor who attended to the boy's case was uncertain if the boy would naturally recover.