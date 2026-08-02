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BYD's sales rise for third month, buoyed by exports

BYD's sales rise for third month, buoyed by exports
BYD's global sales rose for a third straight month in July.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONAugust 02, 2026 4:26 AM

BEIJING - Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD's global sales rose for a third straight month in July, with robust overseas demand continuing to help offset softer conditions in its home market.

Total sales rose 21.8 per cent from a year earlier to 419,211 vehicles last month, according to Reuters calculations based on BYD's official statements on Saturday.

BYD’s overseas shipments of passenger vehicles and pickups jumped 124.3 per cent year on year to 179,841 units in July.

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