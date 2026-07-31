China table tennis player Cao Yanhao, 14, punches and kicks opponent after losing match

They were supposed to shake hands, but a young table tennis player in China threw fists at his opponent after he lost.

Footage of the incident, which has gone viral on Chinese social media, shows 14-year-old Cao Yanhao apparently delivering a swinging blow, sending his opponent He Ruichen stumbling backwards into the barrier board.

He then aims a kick to He's upper thigh before stopping his attack.

The players from Jiangsu province were facing off in the semi-finals of the regional selection trials for a national training camp on July 27, reported the South China Morning Post.

Cao lost 0-11 in the third game, the report said.

The Jiangsu Table Tennis Association denounced Cao's actions in a WeChat notice on July 28.

"(His) behaviour violated the spirit of sportsmanship and damaged the reputation of youth table tennis players in the province," it said.

The association issued a provincewide reprimand, disqualified Cao from the trials, and banned him from participating in provincial competitions for one year.

"All athletes and coaches must learn a profound lesson from this incident; strictly abide by the competition rules, and respect referees, opponents, and spectators.

"Verbal provocation, arguments, physical altercations, violence on the field, and all other violations are strictly prohibited," it stressed.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com