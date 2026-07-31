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China table tennis player Cao Yanhao, 14, punches and kicks opponent after losing match

China table tennis player Cao Yanhao, 14, punches and kicks opponent after losing match
Cao Yanhao, from Jiangsu province, had reportedly lost in the semi-finals of a selection trial on July 27.
PHOTO: Weibo
Lim KeweiPUBLISHED ONJuly 30, 2026 10:40 PMBYLim Kewei

They were supposed to shake hands, but a young table tennis player in China threw fists at his opponent after he lost.

Footage of the incident, which has gone viral on Chinese social media, shows 14-year-old Cao Yanhao apparently delivering a swinging blow, sending his opponent He Ruichen stumbling backwards into the barrier board.

He then aims a kick to He's upper thigh before stopping his attack.

The players from Jiangsu province were facing off in the semi-finals of the regional selection trials for a national training camp on July 27, reported the South China Morning Post.

Cao lost 0-11 in the third game, the report said.

The Jiangsu Table Tennis Association denounced Cao's actions in a WeChat notice on July 28.

"(His) behaviour violated the spirit of sportsmanship and damaged the reputation of youth table tennis players in the province," it said.

The association issued a provincewide reprimand, disqualified Cao from the trials, and banned him from participating in provincial competitions for one year.

"All athletes and coaches must learn a profound lesson from this incident; strictly abide by the competition rules, and respect referees, opponents, and spectators.

"Verbal provocation, arguments, physical altercations, violence on the field, and all other violations are strictly prohibited," it stressed.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com

chinaYouthAthleticsSportsCompetitionTable tennis
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