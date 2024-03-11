'This case is a tragedy': No birth records for 2 dead babies found in glass jars in Hong Kong flat

The two babies whose bodies were discovered in glass jars did not have any birth records, Hong Kong police said on Sunday (March 10).

Preliminary autopsies revealed that the babies were aged between 24 and 30 weeks, but forensic pathologists were unable to determine the time and cause of their deaths, reported the South China Morning Post.

The two bodies were found in two liquid-filled glass jars measuring 15cm in diameter and 30cm in height in a flat located in the Tuen Mun district.

A couple who used to live in the flat were arrested and are expected to appear in court on Monday to face charges of prevention of lawful burial.

The man, 24, is a warehouse keeper and a suspected gang member, while the woman, 22, works in public relations, The Standard reported.

Hong Kong police chief inspector Au Yeung Tak told the media on Sunday that DNA tests would be conducted to determine if the couple are the babies' parents.

He added that the liquid inside the glass jars would also be tested.

"This case is a tragedy and we appeal to the public, especially pregnant women and expectant parents, to seek professional medical advice and take proper care of their babies," said Au Yeung.

"The parents will be held criminally responsible if their babies died due to improper care."

The babies' bodies were discovered last Friday morning by a cleaner who was tidying up the flat.

The landlord sent the cleaner to the flat after the couple was asked to move out after owing six months' rent.

According to the South China Morning Post, the couple had rented the flat for HK$8,500 (S$1,460) per month starting December 2022.

