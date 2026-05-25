'Plane just dropped': 10 injured as Hong Kong-bound Cathay flight from Brisbane hits turbulence

A Hong Kong-bound Cathay Pacific Airways flight from Brisbane was struck by turbulence as it was approaching Hong Kong, injuring ten people on Saturday (May 23) morning.

The flight, CX156, an Airbus A350-900, eventually landed at Hong Kong International Airport, where medical personnel boarded the plane and assessed six crew members and four passengers for their injuries.

Eight of them were later taken to North Lantau Hospital in Tung Chung, according to aviation news website Simple Flying. The other two received medical attention at the airport.

In a statement to the media, Cathay Pacific said passengers and crew who reported feeling unwell were provided with "the utmost level of care".

Pictures of the aftermath posted on social media show fallen beverage containers and toppled service trolleys in the aircraft's galley — where food and drinks for passengers are prepared at.

Food carts went flying into crew

Australia Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported Cairns businessman Nicholas Stevenson as saying that the "plane just dropped".

He described the chaos to the Australian broadcaster, saying that people were screaming and freaking out.

According to Stevenson, turbulence struck just as the crew begun serving breakfast on the overnight flight, catching many off guard as the seatbelt sign was not turned on prior, adding that the plane plunged twice in quick succession.

"Anyone that didn't have their belts on hit the roof," Stevenson told ABC. He noted that cabin crew were most affected as food carts went "flying into them".

The pilot reportedly apologised to passengers, explaining that the aircraft had encountered a weather system that appeared with little warning.

Hong Kong's Air Accident Investigation Authority is expected to look into the incident involving CX156, with the airline saying it is cooperating fully with authorities and is providing support to those affected.

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editor@asiaone.com