Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group

PHOTO: Facebook/AntiFurSociety
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

This Facebook post of cats is going viral, but not for the reasons you might think.

The post made by non-profit organisation Anti-Fur Society on Dec 1 was no adorable cat meme. Instead, it was a sobering look into the horrific plight of cats in China's meat and fur industry.

Stray cats and pets are often abducted by "cat thugs" who "grab all the cats they can", Anti-Fur Society said.

The animals are then sold to butchers who boil them alive and skin them in order to turn their fur into shoes, gloves and purses.

The post, which has over 127,000 shares at the time of writing, includes graphic images of cat pelts laid out on the ground, rows of cooked cats being hung up for sale and cages crammed full of animals.

Anti-Fur Society also appealed for donations to aid its cat sterilisation efforts and called for greater awareness on the importance of spaying and neutering in order to reduce the supply of cats in the industry.

PHOTO: Facebook/AntiFurSociety

Many commenters were outraged by the cruelty and called for the boycott of all fur and leather products.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

While the issue may be gaining prominence now, similar practices have been going on for years in China, which has no law against animal cruelty.

China has also made headlines for a variety of animal rights abuses, including selling live animals in keychains, selling cat meat as rabbit meat and pushing on with the annual Yulin dog meat festival despite international outcry.

A Peta investigation into a Chinese fur market in 2005 revealed that dogs and cats were packed into cages and thrown around.

Before being skinned, the animals were pulled out of their cages and beaten up. However, many of them remained alive and would struggle while they were skinned.

Now, not much has changed.

China is still the biggest producer and consumer of fur in the world, according to an ACTAsia report published in July.

This is in large part due to the low costs of producing fur there since fur farms are allowed to operate under compromised animal welfare and environmental standards without any penalties.

While industry standards and guidelines exist, such as the Specification for Leather and Fur Market Management, which was introduced by China's Ministry of Commerce in 2011, these measures have little effect as they are not mandatory, nor are they enforced.

And the problem extends far beyond China — cat and dog fur is often mislabeled as fur from other species and exported to other countries such as the United States, said Peta.

But the tide may be turning.

As more people are owning pets and becoming increasingly aware of animal rights issues in China, more animal rights advocacy groups are springing up

There are now over 200 registered organisations in China advocating for animal welfare and wildlife protection, up from just one in 1992, according to a National Geographic report.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
animal abuse animal welfare Cats

TRENDING

Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Godfrey Gao&#039;s hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Young soldiers are no &#039;strawberry&#039; generation, says Chief Commando Officer
Young soldiers are no 'strawberry' generation, says Chief Commando Officer
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful &#039;reverse&#039; body transformation
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful 'reverse' body transformation
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public
Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi

Home Works

11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting &#039;pranked&#039; by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting 'pranked' by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests &#039;tui na&#039; massage instead of medicine
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests 'tui na' massage instead of medicine
Cha In-ha&#039;s agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
Cha In-ha's agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours

SERVICES