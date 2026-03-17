Two arrested in China's Changsha for performing sex act in public

A 36-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were arrested in Changsha, China on Sunday (March 15) after they were seen performing a sex act in public.

The incident reportedly happened in the early hours of Sunday morning along Jiefang West Street.

In videos now viral on social media, the woman is seen performing dance moves while dressed in what appears to be BDSM fashion. A crowd of mostly male onlookers are seen filming her.

Subsequent videos show the woman in a verbal exchange with a 35-year-old man before she went on to perform a sex act on him in public. The whole incident was filmed by hundreds of passers-by.

The videos have since gone viral on Chinese social media apps such as Douyin and Weibo, and on other social media platforms such as X.

Chinese media outlets reported that the duo were later arrested and charged with "picking quarrels and provoking trouble", a criminal offence in China.

Those found guilty of the offence may be jailed for up to 10 years.

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editor@asiaone.com