Man in China uses stool to support child hanging from window

A child narrowly escaped potential death after she fell out the window of a seventh-floor apartment in China's Fujian province on Oct 25.

Videos circulating on Chinese social media platform Weibo show the young girl hanging precariously from the unit's extended window grill.

Two passersby are also seen running towards the nine-storey building.

National broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported that the two men had sought help from a nearby police post and later gained access to the unit below.

One of the duo, a man surnamed Huang, told CCTV that he could barely reach the child's leg even after climbing onto the window ledge of the unit below.

"I realised there was a plastic stool near the window, so I just used it to prop up the girl," he said, adding that he only thought about holding on for as long as he could.

Meanwhile, police officers arriving at the seventh-floor unit found the door open. Inside, they saw one woman trying to hold on to the girl and went forward to render assistance.

After about 10 minutes, they managed to free the girl and pull her to safety.

Thankfully, she only suffered minor bruises and scratches.

Child left alone at neighbour's house

CCTV's subsequent checks revealed that the girl had visited the seventh-floor unit to play with her friend.

However, the woman had to send the girl's friend to school and decided to leave her alone temporarily.

Ten minutes later, the woman returned and was shocked to find that the girl had fallen through the window grill and was dangerously close to dropping.

The woman, surnamed Zheng, told CCTV that she was in shock and could not muster the energy to pull the girl back up, until police arrived to help.

According to CCTV, the girl climbed up the window as she wanted to look for her mother after she was left alone.

Following the incident, local police issued an advisory for parents to educate their children on safety and take necessary precautions such as installing child-safe window grills.

They also reminded adults not to leave young children at home alone.

