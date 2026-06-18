China announces measures to promote AI integration with consumption

BEIJING — China's commerce ministry has announced measures to promote the application of artificial intelligence in the consumption sector, for both products and services, state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday (June 18).

The ministry said the 17 measures will look at enhancing the integration of AI into households and businesses nationwide.

For goods consumption, they are looking at turning consumer electronics from functional to intelligent and growing a new market for humanoid robots, CCTV said.

Under services, the measures aim to address AI's rapid penetration from consumer retail into public services and lifestyle services.

"The introduction of AI is expected to break through the bottleneck in service consumption constrained by high labour costs and low standardisation," said Lin Jian, the deputy director of the international trade co-operation institute under the ministry.

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