China appoints Lan Foan as new finance ministry party chief

BEIJING — China's Communist Party has appointed Lan Foan as the new finance ministry party chief, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday (Sept 28).

Lan will replace Liu Kun in that role, though Liu is still the finance minister — a post he has held since 2018.

Lan, 61, was previously the party chief of the northern Chinese Shanxi province. His departure from that post was announced by state media earlier on Thursday.

Lan began his career at the finance department of the southern Guangdong province in 1985, after graduating from the Hubei University of Finance and Economics, and became a vice provincial chief in 2016, according to his profile.

He transferred to Shanxi in 2021, as the province's vice party chief, before becoming the party chief in December 2022.

