China appoints new civil affairs ministry party chief

BEIJING — Li Changguan has been appointed party chief of China's civil affairs ministry, the ministry's website showed on Tuesday (June 30).

Li has been a vice minister at the ministry since 2024.

Li is replacing Lu Zhiyuan, who had been the minister as well as the party chief of the ministry since late 2023.

Lu has been appointed party chief of the official-run All-China Federation of Trade Unions, the organisation said in a statement on Tuesday.

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