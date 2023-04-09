China CDC urges WHO to take scientific fair position on Covid-19 origins

Reuters
Airline staff wear personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) disease as they work at Beijing Capital International airport in Beijing, China, on March 13, 2022.
PHOTO: Reuters

SHANGHAI - The head of China's Center For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday (April 8) urged the World Health Organisation (WHO) to return to a "scientific, fair" position in tracing the origin of Covid-19.

At a news conference, Shen Hongbing warned the WHO against politicising the source of the virus, which was first detected in central China in late 2019, or becoming a tool of another country.

ALSO READ: WHO, advisers urge China to release all Covid-related data after new research

#WHO (World Health Organisation) #COVID-19 #china #coronavirus