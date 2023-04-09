China CDC urges WHO to take scientific fair position on Covid-19 origins

SHANGHAI - The head of China's Center For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday (April 8) urged the World Health Organisation (WHO) to return to a "scientific, fair" position in tracing the origin of Covid-19.

At a news conference, Shen Hongbing warned the WHO against politicising the source of the virus, which was first detected in central China in late 2019, or becoming a tool of another country.

