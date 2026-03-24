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China complains to Japan about Tokyo embassy break-in

China complains to Japan about Tokyo embassy break-in
A Japanese police officer stands guard next to a plaque at the entrance of the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan on Nov 18, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONMarch 24, 2026 9:35 AM

BEIJING — China has lodged solemn representations with the Japanese after what it described as a "forceful break-in" at its embassy in Tokyo, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday (March 23).

An individual who claimed to be an active-duty officer of the Japan Self-Defence Forces scaled the wall and forcibly entered the Chinese Embassy in Japan on Tuesday morning, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular press conference.

"The individual admitted that his actions were illegal and threatened to kill Chinese diplomatic personnel in the so-called name of God," Lin said, urging Tokyo to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

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