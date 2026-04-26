China condemns EU's inclusion of Chinese entities in sanctions package against Russia

BEIJING - China's commerce ministry on Saturday (April 25) expressed "firm opposition" to the European Union's inclusion of Chinese entities in its 20th round of sanctions against Russia, demanding their immediate removal from the list.

The EU sanctions package targets third-country suppliers of critical high-tech items, including China-based entities accused of providing dual-use goods or weapons systems to Russia's military-industrial complex.

The move "runs counter to the spirit of the consensus reached between Chinese and EU leaders, and seriously undermines mutual trust and the overall stability of bilateral relations", a spokesperson for China's commerce ministry said in a statement.

The ministry warned it would take "necessary measures" to protect Chinese companies and said "all consequences will be borne by the EU side," the statement added.

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