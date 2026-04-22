China condemns Japanese leaders' war shrine offerings, visits

BEIJING — China on Wednesday (April 22) condemned the Japanese prime minister's offerings to the Yasukuni shrine and visits by other Japanese officials to the war shrine.

Japan's "negative actions" concerning the shrine "grossly trample on human conscience", and China is "very indignant at these heinous acts and strongly condemns them", a spokesperson for Beijing's foreign ministry said at a regular press briefing.

The Yasukuni shrine, which honours Japan's war dead including soldiers and officials convicted of war crimes by an international tribunal, is viewed by some of Japan's asian neighbours as a symbol of its wartime aggression.

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