China to conduct military exercise around waters in East China Sea Aug 12 to 14
PHOTO: Joint Staff Office of the Defence Ministry of Japan/HANDOUT via Reuters
BEIJING — China will conduct a military exercise around waters in the East China Sea from 12pm (0400 GMT) to 4pm from Aug 12 to Aug 14, the Maritime Safety Administration said in a notice on Friday (Aug 11).
No vessels are allowed to enter the drill area which is in waters along the coast of its eastern city Ningbo.
