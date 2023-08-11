china

China to conduct military exercise around waters in East China Sea Aug 12 to 14

A Chinese H-6 bomber flies over East China Sea in this handout picture taken by Japan Air Self-Defence Force and released by the Joint Staff Office of the Defence Ministry of Japan May 24, 2022.
PHOTO: Joint Staff Office of the Defence Ministry of Japan/HANDOUT via Reuters
BEIJING — China will conduct a military exercise around waters in the East China Sea from 12pm (0400 GMT) to 4pm from Aug 12 to Aug 14, the Maritime Safety Administration said in a notice on Friday (Aug 11).

No vessels are allowed to enter the drill area which is in waters along the coast of its eastern city Ningbo.

