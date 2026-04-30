China conducts combat readiness patrols in Scarborough Shoal

BEIJING — China's military said on Thursday (April 30) its naval and air forces conducted combat readiness patrols in the Scarborough Shoal and surrounding areas in the disputed South China Sea.

"Such patrols serve as an effective countermeasure to cope with all sorts of rights-violation and provocative acts. They are meant to resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea," Chinese military's Southern Theater Command said in a statement.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

[[nid:733761]]