China conducts naval, air patrols around disputed South China Sea

BEIJING - China conducted naval and air patrols in the South China Sea from Monday to Friday, the China Southern Theater Command said in a statement on Saturday (Feb 7).

"In an attempt to stir up troubles in the South China Sea, the Philippine side roped in countries outside the region and conducted so-called 'bilateral air patrol', undermining peace and stability in the region," the statement said.

Forces of the Southern Theater Command will remain on high alert and resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, according to the statement.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

[[nid:729162]]