China cuts proposed tariffs in EU dairy probe, industry groups say

PARIS — China has reduced proposed tariffs on certain dairy products from the European Union as it concludes an anti-subsidy investigation widely seen as retaliation for EU levies on Chinese electric cars, two European industry associations said.

In final tariffs communicated to the European side, China is proposing additional duties of up to 11.7 per cent, compared with a maximum rate of 42.7 per cent in provisional duties announced in December, the European Dairy Association (EDA) and Eucolait told Reuters. Many of the companies would be subject to a 9.5 per cent rate, they said.

The European Commission and the Chinese Ministry of Commerce could not be immediately reached outside working hours.

