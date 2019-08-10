China dad tries to beat daughter's puppy to death over mounting vet bill

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

Dogs may be a man's best friend but money still makes the world go round, at least for this penny-pinching dad.

Facing mounting medical bills, a father in Anhui province, China tried to kill his daughter's sick pet dog right in front of her by viciously beating it at an animal hospital on Oct 2, said media reports.

CCTV footage captured the horrifying moment that the man grabbed the dog out of a veterinarian's hands and flung it onto the floor.

He then kicked the dog repeatedly as his young daughter tried to block his blows and push him away.

The veterinarian at the animal hospital told reporters that the dog was suffering from heart disease and had been receiving treatment for four days before the incident, costing the man 500 to 600 yuan (S$97 to S$116).

Seeing that the dog was in critical condition, the veterinarian had agreed to waive the medical fees if it did not survive.

Soon after, the dog's condition improved slightly and the man was told that additional treatment would cost 300 yuan.

However, he refused to pay and insisted on removing the dog from the animal hospital.

When told that he had to settle the outstanding medical bill before taking the dog, the man flew into a rage.

"If the dog dies, I don't have to pay right?" he said before grabbing the dog and attacking it.

Fortunately, the dog survived the ordeal and is now in stable condition.

Photo: Pearvideo.com

The father reportedly bought the dog for his daughter after she had begged for one. However, in an effort to save money, he ended up getting a cheap dog plagued with health problems.

After footage of the incident circulated online, netizens sympathised with the dog and condemned the father for his actions.

"If you don't have money, don't get a pet! He even used violence in front of his daughter!"
Photo: Screengrab/Weibo
"He's not worthy to be a dog owner and even less worthy of being a father."
Photo: Screengrab/Weibo
"When he first got the dog, did he think that it was a toy dog? Or that it wouldn't fall sick? If you don't like dogs then don't raise one. If you are raising a pet then you should be responsible for it. His daughter will definitely be traumatised for the rest of her life."
Photo: Screengrab/Weibo

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
china animal abuse parenting Dogs

TRENDING

Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
5 scary places to test your bravery this Spooktober that&#039;s not USS&#039;s Halloween Horror Nights
5 scary places to test your bravery this Spooktober that's not USS's Halloween Horror Nights
Netizens accuse Faye Wong&#039;s 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Netizens accuse Faye Wong's 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend&#039;s third &#039;testicle&#039;, it turns out to be a tumour
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle', it turns out to be a tumour
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
China dad tries to beat daughter&#039;s puppy to death over mounting vet bill
China dad tries to beat daughter's puppy to death over mounting vet bill
Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They&#039;re fund-raising for Children&#039;s Day
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They're fund-raising for Children's Day

LIFESTYLE

5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms &amp; other deals this week
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms & other deals this week
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar

Home Works

How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;Tastes like chestnut&#039;: Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
'Tastes like chestnut': Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
Athena Chu&#039;s fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn&#039;t afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Athena Chu's fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn't afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Walk
Police investigating accident involving 3-year-old boy along Depot Walk
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked

SERVICES