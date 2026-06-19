Delivery rider, 20, in China rescues father and son from river, but dies after being swept away by currents

A 20-year-old delivery rider in China died in a valiant effort to rescue a father and son from drowning, reported local media.

The incident took place last month in in Tongxing Village, Guizhou province, reported Chinese news outlet Yangcheng Evening News.

A child reportedly fell into the river while playing by the banks, and his father, in a fit of panic, jumped in to rescue him. Both were then caught in the strong current.

The food delivery worker, identified as Jin Xiaowu (transliteration), then jumped into the river in an effort to rescue the two.

Another delivery rider, Wang Fangyang (transliteration), 23, and two other men who were fishing nearby had also stepped in to help.

After bringing the two ashore, Jin was overcome by exhaustion and swept away by undercurrents.

His body was reportedly recovered by firefighters that night.

His sister, Jin Yuyan, reportedly wrote on social media: "The closer I get to home, the further you seem to be from me."

Always willing to help others

His father, Jin Peiyin (transliteration), told local media that his son was always eager to help others and would not hesitate to rescue anyone in danger.

With tear-filled eyes, he added: "But I miss him so much."

The local government has reportedly nominated Jin and the other rescuers for bravery awards.

A large number of villagers gathered on the day of his burial to bid him an emotional farewell, reported Yangcheng Evening News.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com