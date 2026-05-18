China denounces Taiwan foreign minister's Switzerland visit amid WHO meeting

BEIJING — China's foreign ministry said on Monday (May 18) it opposed countries providing platforms for "Taiwan independence separatist" activities, after Taiwan's foreign minister arrived in Switzerland for sideline events to a World Health Organisation (WHO) meeting.

"The Taiwan authorities' practice of sending people around the world to wedge into conferences to grab attention is nothing more than the behaviour of petty clowns; it will only bring humiliation on themselves and is doomed to fail," ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press briefing.

China said last week it would once again not allow Taiwan, which Beijing views as its own territory, to take part in the WHO's annual World Health Assembly taking place this week.

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