China does not seek 'sphere of influence' in ties with Pacific island nations, foreign minister says

BEIJING — China "has no geopolitical intentions and does not seek a so-called 'sphere of influence'" in its dealings with Pacific island nations, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his counterpart from the Solomon Islands in Beijing on Tuesday (July 14).

China's co-operation with the Solomon Islands "comes with no political strings attached" and is not forcibly imposed, Wang told Rick Houenipwela, an official summary released by China's foreign ministry showed.

Pacific island nations are independent and sovereign nations, "not someone's 'backyard", Wang said, adding that China's ties with these nations "should not be subject to interference from any third party".

The meeting came a week after China's military test-fired a missile with a dummy warhead from a nuclear-powered submarine into the South Pacific, which drew criticism from regional countries, including the Solomon Islands.

The test fire coincided with the signing of a mutual defence pact between Fiji and Australia.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale last week said China is "a good friend of Solomon Islands but this is not something a friend does" when asked about the missile test, while vowing stronger ties with Australia.

China is willing to enhance co-operation with the Solomon Islands including in green energy, healthcare and climate change, Wang said on Tuesday.

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