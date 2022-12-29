China to drop Covid-19 tests for inbound travellers from Jan 8

BEIJING — China will drop a requirement for inbound travellers to take Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests starting from Jan 8, 2023, customs authorities said on Wednesday (Dec 28).

PCR checks for imported chilled and frozen foods will also be dropped, China’s General Administration of Customs said.

China’s management of Covid-19 is set to be downgraded to the less strict Category B from the top-level Category A from Jan 8, the health authority said on Monday.

The civil aviation authority also said on Wednesday that China will gradually resume accepting applications for international passenger charter flights from Chinese and foreign airlines.

China will also fully restore pre-pandemic flight procedures and requirements by the summer and autumn season in 2023, it added.

