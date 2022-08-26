China drops some Covid-19 reporting rules for cross-border travellers at customs

BEIJING – Chinese customs said on Thursday (Aug 25) it no longer required cross-border travellers to report certain Covid-19 related information, such as tests and previous infections, when clearing customs.

Mainland China, which still has some of the world's most stringent Covid-19 policies for international travellers, has taken steps to make cross-border travel less onerous, such as shortening the quarantine period and removing some testing and self-isolation requirements for inbound travellers.

Those intending to enter China from many countries still have to report tests and other Covid-19 related information to Chinese embassies before boarding flights, according to embassy websites.

ALSO READ: Japan weighs relaxing border rules on Covid: Media