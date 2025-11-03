Award Banner
China expels 2 former senior officials from party for graft

Wang Jianjun, Vice Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, speaks during the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, in Hong Kong, China Nov 7, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONNovember 03, 2025 4:46 AM

BEIJING — China has expelled two former senior government officials from the Communist Party for serious violations of discipline and law, the country's top anti-graft watchdog said on Monday (Nov 3).

The actions targeted Wang Jianjun, former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and Xu Xianping, former vice director of the National Development and Reform Commission, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in two separate statements.

The watchdog said Wang and Xu were suspected of accepting bribes, with their cases described as "serious in nature" and having "malign influence".

