China expels two top generals from Communist Party in anti-corruption purge

BEIJING — Two top Chinese generals have been expelled from the ruling Communist Party and the military for "serious violations of discipline and law", the country's defence ministry said on Friday (Oct 17).

He Weidong, China's number two general, and Miao Hua, the Chinese army's top political officer, are the most senior military officials to be purged as part of an anti-corruption campaign.

Both men were part of the six-member Central Military Commission, China's top military command body, until Miao was removed in June. He Weidong has not been seen in public since March but an investigation was not previously made public.

