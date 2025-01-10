China files more than 4,000 disciplinary cases against officials in 2024

HONG KONG — China's top anti-graft watchdog said on Friday (Jan 10) that it had filed more than 4,000 disciplinary cases against officials in 2024, as it attempts to tackle a long-running corruption problem.

Corruption is the biggest threat to China's Communist Party and is on the rise, President Xi Jinping said on Monday at the start of a three-day congress of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI).

China was rocked last year by high-profile corruption probes that included a deputy central bank governor and a former chairman of its biggest oil and gas company, adding to unease in an economy struggling to secure a firm footing.

The CCDI filed cases against 73 provincial and ministerial-level officials and 4,348 department and bureau-level officials in 2024, it said in a statement.

A total of 889,000 people were punished, including 680,000 for not adhering to Communist Party discipline and 270,000 for what it said were "administrative sanctions".

