China investigates retired top media censor

BEIJING — China's anti-graft watchdog announced investigations on Wednesday (July 15) into Cai Fuchao, who was in charge of ensuring media coverage aligned with Communist Party doctrine in the 2010s, over "suspected severe violations of discipline and laws".

As chief of China's press and broadcaster administrator, Cai, a former journalist, oversaw publishing, TV, radio, film and online content nationwide, enforcing censorship policies across the media landscape, steering public opinion and creative direction. He also led state TV and radio broadcasters.

In that role, Cai had once said many of the television shows, movies and publications produced in China were rubbish, and advocated for banishing decadent themes and concentrating on uplifting social values.

Cai, 75, had been deputy head of the ruling Communist Party's propaganda department and head of the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television. He retired from all official posts in 2018.

He is the latest senior official to be swept up in a years-long anti-corruption campaign initiated by President Xi Jinping. Millions within China's vast bureaucracy have been investigated to varying degrees, with scores of senior officials as well as top military generals purged.

On Tuesday, the expulsion of Ma Xingrui, a former member of China's elite Politburo, from the Communist Party over corruption and abuse of power was announced. Ma was among the two dozen most powerful officials in China.

Cai's probe announced by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection on Wednesday followed similar cases within China's propaganda apparatus.

In 2025, Zhang Jianchun, also a deputy propaganda chief, was sentenced to 14 years in prison over corruption. Lu Wei, another ex-deputy propaganda minister and internet czar, had also received a 14-year sentence.

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