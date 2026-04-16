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China issues US safety alert for citizens citing 'malicious questioning' by US border officers

China issues US safety alert for citizens citing 'malicious questioning' by US border officers
People wait in a long assistance line at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle, Washington, US, Dec 27, 2021.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONApril 16, 2026 7:49 AM

BEIJING — China's foreign ministry on Thursday (April 16) issued a notice warning citizens of security risks travelling to the US and advised citizens not to enter the country from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The Chinese ministry said recently about 20 Chinese scholars travelled to the US to attend an academic conference, but were subjected to "unreasonable questioning" by US Customs and Border Protection officers at the Seattle airport and were denied entry

The Chinese scholars were holding valid US visas, the ministry said

"Nationals planning trips to the US should "strengthen safety awareness, avoid entering through this airport... and make all necessary preparations," the ministry said, citing "repeated incidents of malicious questioning and harassment targeting Chinese scholars" at the Seattle-Tacoma airport.

If questioned by US law enforcement officers, nationals should respond calmly and rationally, the ministry said. 

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chinaUnited States of AmericaAirportsAirport security
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