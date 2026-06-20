China, Laos agree special fund under Mekong cooperation framework

BEIJING - China and Laos have signed a co-operation agreement for a special Chinese-backed fund under the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) mechanism established in the Mekong sub-region, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said on Thursday (June 18).

The 2026 special fund will improve the well-being of people across the region, Xinhua cites Chinese Ambassador to Laos Fang Hong as saying.

Report does not say how much would be allocated, nor what types of projects would be supported.

Announcement comes after Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith made a state visit to China earlier this month, during which Chinese President Xi Jinping called for increased co-operation in various fields and accelerated railway connectivity between China, Laos and Thailand.

Fund offers grants for small and medium-sized projects in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam that take around 3-5 years to complete.

Fund accepts proposals annually, typically through local Southeast Asian governments, with priorities around technology, regional connectivity and co-operation, green transition and digitalisation.

LMC was formally launched in 2016 as a framework for the six countries connected to the Mekong river to address regional challenges and collaborate on socioeconomic development opportunities.

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