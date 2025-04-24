Award Banner
China launches Shenzhou-20 mission to Chinese space station, state media reports
Astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie meet the press before the upcoming Shenzhou-20 spaceflight mission, at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China April 23, 2025.
PHOTO: China Daily via Reuters
PUBLISHED ONApril 24, 2025 10:36 AM

BEIJING — China sent three astronauts to its permanently inhabited space station on Thursday (April 24), in its 15th crewed spaceflight and the 20th overall in the Shenzhou programme that started over three decades ago.

The spacecraft Shenzhou-20 and the crew lifted off atop a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China at 5.17pm, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

State news agency Xinhua reported soon afterwards that the launch was successful.

The launch comes as China's advances in lunar and space exploration are drawing in more countries.

Pakistan is carrying out a preliminary selection of astronauts, one of whom will eventually be sent to space on a future Shenzhou spaceflight and become the first foreign astronaut to enter China's Tiangong space station.

