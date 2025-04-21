Award Banner
China navy says Philippine frigate illegally entered Scarborough Shoal waters
PUBLISHED ONApril 21, 2025 6:02 AM

BEIJING — China's Southern Theatre navy said a Philippines frigate had "illegally intruded" into the waters of Scarborough Shoal on Sunday (April 20), "seriously violating" Chinese sovereignty and laws, according to a statement.

The navy monitored and drove the vessel away, it said.

The navy urged the Philippine side to immediately stop the "infringement and provocation", its spokesperson said in the statement late on Sunday.

The Philippine embassy in China did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

