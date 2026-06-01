China opposes 'political suppression' of Xinhua reporter in US

BEIJING - China firmly opposes the "suppression" of a reporter for the official Xinhua news agency who is based in the United States, the foreign ministry said on Monday (June 1).

The United States is using the pretext of so-called reciprocity to "politically suppress" the Xinhua reporter, who is working there legally, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular press conference, without giving details.

"The facts and circumstances surrounding media issues between China and the United States are crystal-clear: the root cause lies in the US side's unilateral provocation and politicisation of media matters," said Lin.

The US embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

[[nid:737012]]