China orders safety checks on smart vehicle road tests after robotaxi incident

BEIJING — China has ordered local authorities to conduct self-inspections and strengthen safety oversight of road tests involving intelligent connected vehicles following a recent incident.
Local governments should identify and analyse key issues and carry out rectification work with due diligence, the industry ministry said on Tuesday (April 14) in a statement after a meeting held jointly with officials from the public security and transportation ministries.
The meeting followed a recent robotaxi outage involving multiple vehicles operated by Baidu's Apollo Go in central Chinese city of Wuhan, which has revived safety concerns over the fast-growing service.
@asiaone The taxis in Wuhan are operated by Baidu, a major Chinese internet and artificial intelligence (AI) company that is expanding its Apollo Go robotaxi business to overseas locations in Europe and the Mideast. #news #China #AutonomousVehicles #Taxi #Road ♬ original sound - AsiaOne
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