China orders safety checks on smart vehicle road tests after robotaxi incident

BEIJING — China has ordered local authorities to conduct self-inspections and strengthen safety oversight of road tests involving intelligent connected vehicles following a recent incident.

Local governments should identify and analyse key issues and carry out rectification work with due diligence, the industry ministry said on Tuesday (April 14) in a statement after a meeting held jointly with officials from the public security and transportation ministries.

The meeting followed a recent robotaxi outage involving multiple vehicles operated by Baidu's Apollo Go in central Chinese city of Wuhan, which has revived safety concerns over the fast-growing service.

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