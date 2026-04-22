China praises nations that denied overflight rights for Taiwan president

BEIJING/TAIPEI — China heaped praise on Wednesday (April 22) on three African countries that refused to let Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's aircraft fly over their territories, forcing him to cancel a trip to Eswatini, while Taipei denounced their "servitude" to Beijing.

It is the first instance of a Taiwan president having to cancel a foreign trip due to denial of airspace access, as China steps up efforts to stifle the island's attempts at building diplomatic ties.

Lai had been due to leave for the small southern African kingdom, one of just 12 countries with diplomatic ties to Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but the previous night, Taiwan said his visit had to be delayed.

Taiwan said Seychelles, Mauritius, and Madagascar had revoked permission for Lai's aircraft to fly over their territories.

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