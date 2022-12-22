China to provide more convenience for cross-border travel when appropriate: Foreign ministry

Reuters
Chinese Foreign Ministry new spokesperson Mao Ning speaks at a news conference in Beijing, China, Sept 5, 2022.
PHOTO: Reuters

      BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - China will provide more convenience for cross-border travellers when appropriate, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday (Dec 21) at a regular press briefing.

      The remarks by Mao Ning came after a question about any plans China has to improve its quarantine policy for overseas travellers.

      China's borders have been closed to most international travellers for nearly three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

      ALSO READ: World fears a new China Covid-19 wave, ponders how to help Xi Jinping

      #china #COVID-19 #coronavirus #Pandemics #lockdown #Public health and hygiene #cross-border travel