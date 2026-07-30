China releases draft cyberbullying law covering AI-enabled abuse

BEIJING — China's cyberspace regulator on Wednesday (July 29) released a draft law aimed at curbing cyberbullying, including AI-enabled abuse, as Beijing tightens oversight of online bullying in the world's largest internet community.

Here are some key details of the draft law published by the Cyberspace Administration of China:

The law would apply to cyberbullying activities carried out within China, as well as to organisations and individuals overseas that target the country.

Online platforms would be required to verify the real identities of users before allowing them to post information or use instant messaging services.

The proposed rules ask platforms to trace and report the risk of cyberbullying content generated or spread using AI technology, remove and block such content, and report it to authorities.

Schools are required to incorporate anti-cyberbullying material into their curricula.

Online service providers that violate the rules could face fines of up to 10 million yuan (S$1.9 million), the shutdown of their websites or applications, or the revocation of business licenses, according to the draft.

The regulator is canvassing public opinion on the draft law until Aug 28.

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