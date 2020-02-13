China replaces its Hong Kong and Macau affairs office chief Zhang Xiaoming

In a photo taken on Oct 13, 2016, director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office Zhang Xiaoming attends the funeral of Hong Kong property group New World Development Cheng Yu-tung.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

BEIJING - China is replacing the head of its office that oversees matters in Hong Kong, Beijing announced on Thursday (Feb 13), after months of anti-government protests in the Chinese-controlled territory.

Zhang Xiaoming will be removed as director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, the human resources ministry said, to be replaced by Xia Baolong, a 67-year-old vice-chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Hong Kong has been rocked by months of pro-democracy, anti-government protests that began in early June, as residents demonstrated against China's increasing grip on the city.

Protesters have sought to pressure the local government with a combination of peaceful mass marches as well as more violent actions that have seen mainland-linked businesses vandalised, universities seized and the city's transport networks shut down for days.

The protests in the Asian financial hub led to the eventual withdrawal of a highly unpopular legislation to allow extraditions to China.

More about
china Hong Kong Hong Kong protests Politics and Government

TRENDING

Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
No joke: &#039;He asked whether I felt bad for his penis&#039;, K-pop idol&#039;s ex reveals
No joke: 'He asked whether I felt bad for his penis', K-pop idol's ex reveals
Man found dead at Punggol carpark after allegedly stabbing himself due to money problems
Man found dead at Punggol carpark after allegedly stabbing himself due to money problems
Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 24
Goblin actress dies at age 24
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Here are Singtel&#039;s price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Forever alone? Tips to dining solo in Singapore for the self-conscious
Alone this Valentine's? Tips to dining solo in Singapore for the self-conscious
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak
Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater

SERVICES