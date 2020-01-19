China reports 17 new cases of mystery virus

BEIJING - China reported 17 new cases of the mysterious Sars-like virus on Sunday (Jan 19), including three in a severe condition, heightening fears ahead of China's Lunar New Year holiday when hundreds of millions of people move around the country.

The virus - a new strain of coronavirus that humans can contract - has caused alarm because of its connection to Sars (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

Of the 17 new cases in the central city of Wuhan - believed to be the epicentre of the outbreak - three are described as "severe".

The virus has now infected 62 people in Wuhan, city authorities said, with eight in a severe condition, 19 cured and discharged from hospital, and the rest remaining in isolation receiving treatment.

Two people have died so far from the virus, including a 69-year-old man who died on Wednesday, with the disease causing pulmonary tuberculosis and damage to multiple organ functions.

Authorities said they had begun "optimised" testing of pneumonia cases across the city to identify those infected with the virus, and would begin "detection work... towards suspected cases in the city" as a next step.