China reports 17 new coronavirus cases for Nov 20 vs 23 day earlier

BEIJING - China reported 17 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov 20, down from 23 a day earlier, its health authority said on Sunday (Nov 21).

Of the new infections, four were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, up from three a day earlier.

China reported eight new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, down from 16 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Nov 20, mainland China had 98,467 confirmed coronavirus cases.

