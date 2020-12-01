China reports first death in Wuhan pneumonia outbreak

BEIJING - Health authorities in central China on Saturday (Jan 11) reported the first death from a mysterious pneumonia outbreak blamed on a new strain of virus from the same family that causes Sars just as much of the country begins returning home for the Chinese New Year.

A 61-year-old man died on Thursday from severe pneumonia after his heart stopped, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said, adding that he had abdominal tumors and chronic liver disease.

The man did not respond to treatment and died when his heart stopped.

He is a regular buyer at the Wuhan Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, the authority said.

The market, which has been shut since Jan 1 for disinfection and investigation, is at the centre of the mysterious outbreak - most of those with confirmed cases are workers or frequent visitors to the market.

Of the other 40 patients who have been diagnosed with the mystery virus, two have been discharged and seven are still in a serious condition.

It noted that no new cases have been discovered since Jan 3 and that there have been no clear evidence of transmission between humans, including infections among medical staff.

“Our city will continue to strengthen patient treatment, epidemiological investigations, carry out in-depth patriotic health campaigns, do a good job in spreading knowledge of disease prevention, and safeguard the health of the people,” the statement said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday that a newly emerging strain of coronavirus, the same virus that causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or Sars, and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers), could have caused the current outbreak.

The inner courtyard of the Wuhan Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, believed to be the centre of the mysterious pneumonia outbreak. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause a variety of infections ranging from the common flu to more severe cases like Mers.

This outbreak comes just days ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays in late January, where millions of Chinese will be travelling home or abroad in the largest annual human migration in the world.

The Chinese government expects passengers to make 440 million trips via rail and another 79 million trips via airplanes, officials told a news briefing on Thursday.

While the WHO has said there is no need for travel restrictions, the mass movement raising the chance of people serving as a vector for the pathogen’s spread.