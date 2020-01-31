China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions

Medical staff attend to coronavirus patients at a hospital in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province in central China, on January 25.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

BEIJING - Chinese authorities on Thursday (Jan 30) sacked the health chief of a city near the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak who sparked widespread public anger after being unable to answer basic questions on state television.

Ms Tang Zhihong, who ran the health department in Huanggang city, which has reported almost 500 confirmed cases and 12 deaths, appeared on state television earlier on Thursday.

But on being questioned by a central government inspection team and a reporter on issues like how many people a certain hospital under her remit could handle, she could not immediately answer.

"I don't know, I'm unclear," she said, when asked how many sick people there were.

"I only know how many beds there are. Don't ask me how many people are being treated."

A few hours later, in a terse and brief statement, the city's health department said Ms Tang had been removed.

It gave no other details.

It was not possible to reach her for comment.

The original story featuring Ms Tang generated more than half a million comments on the Weibo account of state television's news channel within a few hours of it being posted, most of them in a very angry tone.

The government has said it will investigate and punish officials involved in fighting the virus who slack off on the job.

The number of cases in Huanggang is second only to that of nearby Wuhan, where the virus was first reported in December.

Huanggang has also been largely shut off from the outside world by the government as it seeks to control the virus' spread.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

More about
china Healthcare Professionals Wuhan virus Infectious diseases

TRENDING

SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
2 riders taken to hospital after 8-vehicle accident on AYE
2 riders taken to hospital after 8-vehicle accident on AYE
Wuhan virus: Experts say outbreak will last months at least
Wuhan virus: Experts say outbreak will last months at least
Wuhan virus: Travellers between Singapore, Malaysia worry about lack of screening at Johor checkpoints
Wuhan virus: Travellers between Singapore, Malaysia worry about lack of screening at Johor checkpoints
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Aliff Aziz arrested for behaving aggressively after getting pummelled at Geylang
Aliff Aziz arrested for behaving aggressively after getting pummelled at Geylang
5 million masks &#039;snapped up&#039;, public urged against hoarding amid global shortage
5 million masks 'snapped up', public urged against hoarding amid global shortage

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it

SERVICES