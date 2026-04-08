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China says Afghanistan and Pakistan agree to explore comprehensive solution in peace talks

China says Afghanistan and Pakistan agree to explore comprehensive solution in peace talks
A man stands on the debris at the site of a drug rehabilitation hospital destroyed in what the Taliban said was a Pakistani air strike in Kabul, Afghanistan on March 17.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONApril 08, 2026 8:38 AM

BEIJING — China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday (April 8) that Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed during peace talks in Urumqi to explore a comprehensive solution to the conflict that broke out between the two countries last October.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily press briefing that both countries agreed at the meetings in China not to take actions that would escalate or complicate the situation.

Mao added that China would continue to communicate with both countries and provide a platform for dialogue.

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chinapakistanAfghanistanPolitics and GovernmentWars and conflictsTaleban/Taliban
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