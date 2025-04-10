Award Banner
China says dialogue with US must be based on mutual respect
US President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with China's President Xi Jinping during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan on June 29, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONApril 10, 2025 9:47 AM

BEIJING — China's commerce ministry said on Thursday (April 10) that China is open to dialogue with the US but this must be on the basis of mutual respect and equality.

Pressure, threats and blackmail are not the right way to deal with China, ministry spokesperson He Yongqian told a regular press briefing when asked about whether the world's two largest economies have started tariff negotiations.

China will "follow through to the end" if the US insists on its own way, He said.

