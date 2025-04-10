China says dialogue with US must be based on mutual respect

BEIJING — China's commerce ministry said on Thursday (April 10) that China is open to dialogue with the US but this must be on the basis of mutual respect and equality.

Pressure, threats and blackmail are not the right way to deal with China, ministry spokesperson He Yongqian told a regular press briefing when asked about whether the world's two largest economies have started tariff negotiations.

China will "follow through to the end" if the US insists on its own way, He said.

