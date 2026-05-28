China says EU cherry picking to justify trade curbs, warns of response

BEIJING — China's foreign ministry on Thursday (May 28) accused the European Union (EU) of cherry picking data to justify claims of imbalanced trade, after a report that the EU would broaden import quotas and tariffs on Chinese goods.

"If one looks only at trade in goods, without considering trade in services and investment income, focus only on headline trade figures, not the structure of trade and where profits flow ... it will naturally lead to a one-sided conclusion of trade imbalance," said Mao Ning, a ministry spokesperson, at a regular press conference.

"Whether it is de-risking, reducing dependence, or so-called trade balance, these are in essence protectionism," Mao said, warning that China would take all measures necessary to safeguard its rights and interests.

The EU's industry chief Stephane Sejourne told the Financial Times that the bloc would deploy import quotas and tariffs more systematically to shield industries like chemicals, metals and clean technology that were at risk of being destroyed by "unfair Chinese competition".

The EU has long accused China of unfair trade practices including using state-backed subsidies, market access barriers and policies it says distort competition.

Major European countries including France, Italy and Spain are pushing the EU to revamp trade measures to defend the bloc more effectively against excessively cheap imports.

The EU's goods trade deficit with China increased by 2.7 per cent from a year earlier in 2025, reaching 359.9 billion euros (S$534.7 billion).

"There is no such thing as forced buying or selling ... China does not deliberately pursue a trade surplus with Europe," Mao said, while urging the EU to take a "comprehensive and objective" view of its economic ties with Beijing.

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