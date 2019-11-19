China says Hong Kong courts have no power to rule on face mask ban

SHANGHAI - China’s top legislature said Hong Kong courts have no power to rule on the constitutionality of legislation under the city’s Basic Law, which includes a proposed ban on face masks, state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday (Nov 19).

The statement came a day after Hong Kong’s High Court ruled that a ban on wearing face masks during public demonstrations that have rocked the financial hub for more than five months was unconstitutional.

“Whether the laws of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region comply with the Basic Law of Hong Kong can only be judged and decided by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress,” Yan Tanwei, a spokesman for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, said in a statement.

“No other authority has the right to make judgments and decisions,” the statement said.

The Hong Kong government invoked a colonial-era emergency law in October banning faced masks commonly used by protesters.

Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office spokesman Yang Guang also said the High Court’s ruling challenges the authority of China’s Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress and the governing power of Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.