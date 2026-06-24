China says it has a right to target people overseas with new ethnic unity law

BEIJING — China has a right to target people outside of its borders who contravene its new law on ethnic unity, a senior official said on Wednesday (June 24), adding that this was in line with international practice, and was legal and necessary.

China passed the law in March to create a "shared" national identity among the country's 55 ethnic minority groups, which include Tibetans and Uyghurs, some of whom chafe under Chinese rule and have over the years often staged protests, some of them violent.

The new law, which goes into effect on July 1, includes a clause saying people and groups beyond the borders of the People's Republic of China can be held legally accountable for undermining "ethnic unity and progress or inciting ethnic separatism".

That has sparked alarm in Chinese-claimed Taiwan in particular that it could give Beijing another legal basis to go after Taiwanese it views as separatists.

Rights groups have also complained that China has tried to used Interpol "red notices" to try and get foreign governments to arrest people abroad it wants for political offences at home.

Speaking at a news conference in Beijing about the law, Vice Justice Minister Hu Weilie said certain Western media, which he did not name, had "distorted and misinterpreted" the overseas provision.

"This provision is based on China's national conditions, conforms to legal principles, and is consistent with international practice. It is a legitimate, lawful, necessary, and feasible legal provision," he said.

"Countries around the world all have the right to prevent separatist and destructive activities, and to maintain social solidarity and normal order, through domestic legislation."

The overseas provision targets illegal acts and uses rule-of-law methods to "guard against various unlawful acts involving ethnic affairs from outside the country", he added.

Enforcing the law's overseas provision will effectively safeguard China's sovereignty, security, and development interests, as well as the lawful rights and interests of people of all ethnic groups, Hu added.

"It will not affect normal people-to-people exchanges between China and other countries, academic discussions, economic and trade co-operation, or other activities."

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