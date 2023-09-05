China says it is positive on improving relations with Vatican
PHOTO: Reuters
BEIJING — China has taken a positive attitude on improving relations with the Vatican, China's foreign ministry said on Monday (Sept 4), in response to Pope Francis' recent comments regarding the country.
China has maintained communications with the Vatican, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a press briefing, when asked about the Pope who recently visited Mongolia.
