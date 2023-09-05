china

China says it is positive on improving relations with Vatican

China says it is positive on improving relations with Vatican
Pope Francis interacts with Cardinal John Tong Hon and Hong Kong's Archbishop Stephen Chow, as he attends the Holy Mass in the Steppe Arena, during his Apostolic Journey in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia Sept 3, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONSeptember 05, 2023 4:17 AM

BEIJING — China has taken a positive attitude on improving relations with the Vatican, China's foreign ministry said on Monday (Sept 4), in response to Pope Francis' recent comments regarding the country.

China has maintained communications with the Vatican, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a press briefing, when asked about the Pope who recently visited Mongolia.

ALSO READ: In overture to China, pope sends greetings to a 'noble' people

chinaPope FrancisVatican
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.